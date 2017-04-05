Three hurt in accident on Route 438

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

COLLINS, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's office says Route 438 is closed between Woodchuck and Sulpher Spring Road because of an accident involving a farm tractor that happened around 8:30 Wednesday night.

They say one man was flown to ECMC and two minors were taken to Women and Children's Hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this hour.

Route 438 remains closed as the investigation continues.

