Three hospitalized after crash in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Three people were taken to the hospital following an accident on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda.

The accident happened around 5:00 p.m. near Thistle Avenue.

Police say an SUV pulling out of a driveway onto Niagara Falls Boulevard was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. One child and two adults were taken to the hospital.

Part of Niagara Falls Boulevard was closed while police investigated the crash scene.

