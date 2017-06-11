Thousands without power in Hamburg

NYSEG Logo as West Seneca residents question response on outage (Photo: NYSEG)

HAMBURG, NY - A line down in Hamburg has thousands of customers without power.

According to NYSEG, 4,730 customers are without power in Erie County, as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 6,000 customers were without power earlier Sunday, including the Town of Orchard Park.

The wide-spread outage in Hamburg is because a primary line is down on Cherry Place, according to the Town of Hamburg Emergency Services' Facebook page.

Below are areas affected.

Town of Hamburg: 3,870 customers

Village of Hamburg: 853 customers

Town of West Seneca: 7 customers

UPDATE: Power returned to many customers, according to NYSEG. 216 still without power.

