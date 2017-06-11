Thousands without power in Hamburg

HAMBURG, NY - A line down in Hamburg has thousands of customers without power.
According to NYSEG, 4,730 customers are without power in Erie County, as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 6,000 customers were without power earlier Sunday, including the Town of Orchard Park.
The wide-spread outage in Hamburg is because a primary line is down on Cherry Place, according to the Town of Hamburg Emergency Services' Facebook page.
Below are areas affected.
Town of Hamburg: 3,870 customers
Village of Hamburg: 853 customers
Town of West Seneca: 7 customers
UPDATE: Power returned to many customers, according to NYSEG. 216 still without power.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs