Thousands still without power in WNY

Not only is this Alden home still without power, but also the couple can't get out bc wires lie across the driveway. (WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher) (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Erica Brecher)

WESTERN NEW YORK - Thousands are still without power in Western New York Saturday following windstorms that swept through the region mid-week.

More than 4,000 NYSEG customers were without power in Western New York due to 200 outages Saturday as of 6 p.m., according to the NYSEG Outage Map.

Some of the hardest hit areas, with the most crews at work, include East Aurora, Aurora, Holland, Clarence, Colden and Sardinia. The work yet to be done primarily involves replacing poles damaged during the storm, said Rachel Buchanan, NYSEG spokesperson.

Most customers affected by the outages should have their power restored by 11 p.m. Saturday, Buchanan said.

However, a few customer outages may last into Sunday, she said.

NYSEG is handing out free dry ice and bottled water in East Aurora at 690 South Street all day Saturday and Sunday, Buchanan added, to help those affected by the outages.

A National Gird spokesperson said about 2,500 National Grid customers are without power from the windstorms, and some of the areas hardest hit by damage include pockets of Batavia and Brockport.

About 88 customers are currently affected by a newer outage in Niagara County as well, according to National Gird's Outage Map. Crews have been assigned, and a National Grid spokesperson said they are working to determine the cause of this newer outage.

