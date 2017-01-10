Thousands lose power in Erie, Niagara Counties

National Grid Outage Map

NIAGARA, ERIE COUNTIES -- Thousands of customers in Erie and Niagara Counties lost power late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday as strong winds whipped through the region during High Wind Warnings.

3,042 lost power in Niagara County due to six outages based in the Newfane area, according to National Grid's outage map. The estimated restoration time is 1:30 AM. and as of 12:12 a.m., crews were unassigned.

Meanwhile, NYSEG is reporting 169 customers are without power in Erie County.

A majority of customers affected are in the Sloan area of Buffalo. Crews are assigned and are investigating the cause, according to NYSEG's Outage Map. The estimated restoration time is around 3 a.m. Wednesday.