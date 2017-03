Shamrock Run Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/Bill Boyer (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Bill Boyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 39th annual Shamrock Run brought thousands of green-wearing runners to Buffalo's First Ward Saturday afternoon.

The 8K race started on Louisiana Street. It then wound up to Seneca Street and ended back where it started on Louisiana Street.

Proceeds from the event go toward the Old First Ward Community Association.

(© 2017 WGRZ)