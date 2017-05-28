Third time winner of the Buffalo Marathon

The first finisher of the Buffalo Marathon Sunday. WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Kenya native claimed his 3rd win of the Buffalo Marathon Sunday.

The winner, Kiplangat Tisia, is currently living in Rochester. He won the Cleveland marathon just last week and today in Buffalo clocked in at 2 hours, 21 minutes and 4 seconds.

After crossing the finish line, he spoke about the enthusiastic crowds along the way.

"You feel the energy and it helps," he said, "because sometimes you are running and you almost forget that you need to push through. So they kind of keep you pushing...which they tell you you can do it. And you push through."

The winning woman was Bizuwork Kasaye of Ethiopia. About 6,000 runners took part in the marathon and half marathon, which is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

