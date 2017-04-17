Third suspect arrested in NF homicide

WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. --- Niagara Falls Police say they have arrested a third suspect who is charged with involvement a homicide last week on Pine Ave.

Devante L. Beasley, 18, of Weston Ave and Ashland Ave in Niagara Falls has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He is accused of being involved in the murder of Jose Hewitt, who yelled at Beasley and the two other suspects, who were trying to rob two individuals.

Beasley faces the same charges as Shaquan Herbert. The third suspect, Stephanie Raymond, was not charged with burglary because police say while they believe she knew the group intended to commit a robbery which led to the murder, she was not aware that the two suspects would have to break into the residence.

Beasely will be arraigned in Niagara Falls Court Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Police say additional charges for the suspects are possible and the homicide remains under investigation.

