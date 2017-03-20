Think spring: 'I Love My Park Day' is near

Upper Falls and the railroad trestle bridge over it at Letchworth State Park in June 2015. (Photo: Democrat & Chronicle file photo)

ALBANY -- New Yorkers interested in revitalizing the state's parks can now register for "I Love My Park Day," Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The sixth annual "I Love My Park Day" will be hosted on May 6 at state parks and historic sites to raise awareness of the needs of New York’s park system.

This year the day’s event will serve as a partnership between the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the National Park Service.

"New York’s park system is second to none and is a premier showcase of the natural beauty in every part of this great state," Cuomo said in a statement. "As we approach the sixth annual 'I Love My Park Day,' I encourage New Yorkers to join us, enjoy all our parks have to offer, and help us to protect and preserve our system for generations to come."

Volunteers will be able to participate in cleanup events at more than 100 state parks, historic sites and public lands throughout the state. Participants can expect to assist with cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, removing invasive species and restoring trails and wildlife habitats.

This year, five national parks located in New York will participate in I Love My Park Day; Gateway National

Recreation Area in Staten Island and Queens, Oneida County’s Fort Stanwix National Monument, Roosevelt-Vanderbilt National Historic Sites in Dutchess County, the Fire Island National Seashore in Suffolk County and the Saratoga Battlefield Historical Park.

Those in the Finger Lakes Region can volunteer at various state parks such as Cayuga Lake State Park, Ithaca

Dog Park, Robert H. Treman State Park, and Seneca Lake State Park.

Some participating locations in the Southern Tier include Pixley Falls and Oquaga Creek State Park.

Additionally, locations in the Hudson Valley range from Bannerman Island and Beaver Pond Campground at Harriman State Park to Old Croton Aqueduct State Historic Park and Taconic State Park Copake Falls.

A full list of locations and registration information can be found by visiting http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3186426/I-Love-My-Park-Day-Registration.

