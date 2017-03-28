The SPCA is ready for their big move

The SPCA serving Erie County has been planning the move to their new shelter for more than a year.

WEST SENECA, NY -- After 55 years in the Town of Tonawanda, the SPCA serving Erie County is all set to move in to their brand-new, $14-million dollar facility in West Seneca.

The doors will close at the Ensminger Road building on Saturday, April 1, with their new home opening on April 10.

But what goes into moving all those animals? The folks at the SPCA have been working on that for more than a year now.

Anyone wishing to adopt an animal while the move is underway can visit the SPCA's Adoption site located in the Eastern Hills Mall.

