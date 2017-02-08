Testmony in Lockport Principal's Trial

(Photo: KVUE)

North Tonawanda, NY - Testimony continued today in the trial of a Lockport school principal who faces child endangerment charges stemming from a birthday party for his daughter at his home last summer.

James Snyder was back in North Tonawanda City Court as a 12-year-old girl took the stand to review her statements that he brushed her hair and kissed her shoulders as she sat on his lap. But his defense attorney cited conflicting elements in her testimony to follow the defense line that the alleged incident was overblown.

Snyder's mother also testified that he was not intoxicated at the party at his home despite a police officer's report that he was drinking alcohol.

Snyder is on leave from his post as principal of North Park Junior High School in the Lockport school district.

The trial resumes Friday as the judge determines how 9-1-1 calls from Snyder's father can be used in regards to Snyder's mental state at the time of the party.

