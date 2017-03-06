Temperature extremes may impact local crops

Produce grown in Niagara County could be impacted by wild swings in temperatures this month.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. -- With many parts of Western New York experiencing massive temperature changes in just the first week of March, there is concern for some of the plants and crops grown here.

Gardening expert Jackie Albarella says Mother Nature can be forgiving.

"Right now people in their home gardens are seeing things pop out of the ground -- crocuses, tulips, daffodils -- and that's okay,” she said. “Even if it gets cold, even if we get some snow, which we could still get some snow, it's not going to hurt those things. They're cold hearty and they'll be fine."

Farmers in places like Niagara County are a little more concerned about their prospects for a healthy crop this year because of the temperature changes now.

Albarella explains fruit crops, such as strawberries and grapes, could be in trouble if a hard frost returns for an extended period.

"Once those fruits trees form buds, if we get a hard frost, and it's sustained for a couple of days, we're in big trouble, because what happens is that frost kills the buds off, [and] the tree doesn't get another bud, out of each bud you get one apple," she says.

(© 2017 WGRZ)