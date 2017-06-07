TEGNA Foundation awards four grants in WNY

2017 TEGNA grant recipients in Buffalo, NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The parent company of WGRZ-TV, TEGNA awards grants every year to various non-profit organizations. On Wednesday, the local TEGNA Foundation Board handed out checks to four organizations.

Congratulations to Heritage Centers for their grant to send developmentally disabled youth to summer camp.

EPIC was picked for their internet and social media safety workshops.

The Erie County SPCA was given a grant for the TLC violence prevention program for students in grades 6-12. The program is designed to increase respect, caring, empathy and responsibility toward both animal and human life.

Learning Disabilities Association of WNY will be able to buy new equipment for the Learning Center Program which provides adult continuing education for individuals with learning and developmental disabilities.

