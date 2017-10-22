Teen seriously injured in ATV crash

CLARENCE, NY — A teen suffered serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle accident in Clarence Saturday night.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office was dispatched around 10 p.m. for a rollover ATV crash on a bike path between Gunnville and Wehrle roads. A 15-year-old male, who was the operator, sustained minor injuries, and a 14-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries. She is in critical condition at Women and Children’s Hospital, according to deputies.

The crash remains under investigation.

