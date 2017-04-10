Teen pleads guilty for attempted murder

(Photo: KVUE)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- 15-year-old Larry Durham Jr. of Buffalo has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree.

On September 22nd, 2016, police responded to an assault of a 64-year-old Buffalo man. The man was transported to ECMC with severe physical injuries that included head trauma and skull fractures.

18-year-old Aaron Gallon of Buffalo and 16-year-old Armontae Moss of Buffalo, along with Durham, were all accused of assaulting the man.

Gallon and Moss pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the second degree Friday.

Durham could face up to 10 years in prison when he will be sentenced in early June.

