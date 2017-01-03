Teen missing from Niagara Falls

Amiakiss Belton

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a 16-year-old.

Amiakiss Belton was last seen leaving her home in Niagara Falls. Investigators say she has family and friends there and in Buffalo. She may be driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot, black in color (NYS Reg HJE9649).

If you have information regarding Amiakiss Belton's whereabouts, please contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716)438-3393. Investigator Tracy Steen can be reached during normal business hours at (716)438-3337.