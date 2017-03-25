Teen hurt after falling out of moving car

SILVER CREEK, N.Y.-- The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident in Silver Creek.

Deputies say 17-year-old Mark Eggleston fell out of his mother's moving car around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon along Central Avenue.

Police say Eggleston was flown to ECMC by Starflight.

No details so far on how he fell out, or on his condition.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

