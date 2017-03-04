Teen girls raise $20,000 for cancer research

Allyson, left, and Jessica, right. WGRZ Photo

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Two young Western New Yorkers have helped raise a significant amount of money for child cancer research in a creative way.

Allyson Nemeth and Jessica Flash, who are both 14 and from Grand Island, have helped raise about $20,000 in the last four years for Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo through their organization Cooking for Cancer.

Cooking for Cancer holds events such as the Sauce Off Saturday in Niagara Falls.

The free event featured a variety of homemade pasta sauces, and attendees could vote for their favorite. It also included a 50/50 raffle and more than 80 basket raffles.

Allyson and Jessica founded Cooking with Cancer after members of their family were diagnosed with cancer.

"So we've both been affected by it, and wanted to do something that would bring the community together for a good cause, and make a change," Jessica said.

"It really means a lot just to know that I'm making a difference in the world today," Allyson added.

Allyson and Jessica hoped to raise another $6,000 Saturday with the Sauce Off.

The money specifically benefits Carly's Club for Kids & Cancer Research in WNY, which offers support programs to improve the lives of those diagnosed with cancer, and to support their families. It also helps fund pediatric cancer research.

