Teen father accused of beating his baby girl

BUFFALO, NY — A two-month-old girl is in critical condition after her 17-year-old father allegedly beat her, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of Abbott Road.

The child was taken by ambulance to Women & Children's Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The child suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and other injuries.

The teen father, whose identity was not released, has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incident remains under investigation.

