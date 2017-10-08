Teen father accused of beating his baby girl

BUFFALO, NY — A two-month-old girl is in critical condition after her 17-year-old father allegedly beat her, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of Abbott Road.
The child was taken by ambulance to Women & Children's Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The child suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and other injuries.
The teen father, whose identity was not released, has been charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
The incident remains under investigation.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
