Teen facing charges over school threat post

HAMBURG, N.Y. - Police in the Village of Hamburg say a teenager is facing two charges after allegedly posting a threat against Hamburg High School on social media.
The student, whose name is not being released, was identified immediately after the post was made. The district then notified police and parents.
The teen has been issued a summons, and will appear in family court in the future.
