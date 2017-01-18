Teen driver killed in overnight accident

BUFFALO, NY-A 17-year-old boy is dead and three 14-year-old girls are hospitalized following an overnight accident on Buffalo's east side.

It happened just after midnight at Kensington Avenue and Castle Place. Police say the boy was driving when he apparently lost control of the car and hit a tree.

He was rushed to ECMC where he later died. Two of his 14-year-old passengers are in critical condition, the third listed as stable.

Police are looking into whether speed may have been a factor in the crash.

