Teen charged with shooting, attempted robbery in Clarence

CLARENCE, NY- A 17-year-old male is facing charges in connection to an attempted robbery and shooting early Saturday morning in Clarence.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was called to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to their calf.

Investigators say the 21-year-old victim was lured to a construction site off Gentwood Road Friday and was allegedly shot with a .22 caliber rifle during a robbery attempt. The suspect, along with two other people, fled the scene.

The teen suspect was located at a Clarence residence. Deputies charged him with assault with a weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center.

Officials say they are still looking for two other suspects, one of which is alleged to have shown a handgun during the incident.

Anyone with information with about the incident, or about the two other suspects is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at: 716-858-2903.

