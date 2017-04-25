Teen charged in High Tread fire gets probation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- The 14-year-old charged in connection to the massive, fatal fire at High Tread International in August has been sentenced to probation with conditions.

The teen, whose name is not being released due to his age, was charged in November with criminal negligent homicide in connection to the fire that killed his best friend.

In March, the 14-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary and arson. A video shown to the court showed the defendant and the victim starting fires inside the plant.

The teen could have gotten up to 18 months in a juvenile detention facility.

