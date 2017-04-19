Teen charged in double-shooting homicide

WGRZ Map (Photo: WGRZ Map)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a double-shooting in October of last year, that resulted in the death of another teenager.

The shooting happened Oct. 13 at Leroy Ave and Hill Street.

Kristian Piazza, 16, was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Piazza worked at the Amherst Street Wegmans and he was described as a person who could bring a smile to anyone's face.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal posession of a weapon, police say.

