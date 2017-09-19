Teen bicyclist injured in accident with motorcycle

File photo of an ambulance (Photo: Thinkstock)

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY-- A 17-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was hit by a motorcycle while riding her bicycle.

Police say a motorcyclist, by Justin Clukey, 32, collided with the young woman riding a bicycle on the 5100 block of Main Street near the I-290 around 9:30pm Monday night.

She was taken to ECMC in serious condition. Her name hasn't been released and so far, no one has been charged.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call them at: 716-689-1311.

