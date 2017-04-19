Teaching kids the basics of CPR

Hands-on training in CPR for sixth grade students at the Edward Towne elementary school in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, NY -- Joe Foucha started teaching CPR for the sixth graders at the Edward Towne Middle School in Wheatfield five years ago. He estimates in that time he's trained about 1500 kids in the basics of the life-saving skill.

As the Assistant Fire Chief of the Niagara Fall Airbase Fire Department, Mr. Foucha knows first-hand the critical importance of knowing CPR.

The school has found the program so valuable that it is now part of the health curriculum.

Teacher Paula Charvella has found that her students surprise themselves with their ability, and noted that they are quick at picking up the lessons.

Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke visited the Niagara County school to see how the program works.

