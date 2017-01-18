Teachers file petition to remove Paladino

Carl Paladino, Buffalo School Board Member (Photo: Paladino)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Five Buffalo Public School teachers have taken a step to remove Carl Paladino from his seat on the city's school board.

They filed a petition with the state Education Department. Their actions are supported by the New York State United Teachers Union and follow Paladino’s comments in a December issue of Artvoice about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

The Buffalo teachers, four of whom are parents or grandparents of current or former city school students, charge that Paladino’s “actions and statements negatively affect the ability of teachers to do their job in teaching students tolerance, kindness and self-respect … and have interfered with the delivery of education services to the students of the Buffalo City School District.”

Paladino Notice and Petition by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

Paladino Affidavits by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

