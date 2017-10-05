Teacher admits to relationship with underage student

Mugshot of Samantha Dascomb, who is accused of a having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Photo: Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

CLYMER, N.Y. - 2 On Your Side went down to the Town of Clymer to get more information from authorities about the 31-year-old, who was accused by the school district of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

"The school district became aware of something that they didn't like and made a report which we investigated and then moved the case ahead," said Chautauqua County Sheriff Joseph Gerace,



The district filed their complaint in March 2017.

Clymer Central School Superintendent, Bert Lictus, tells Channel 2 Dascomb was a teacher at Clymer Central School for 8 years.



A former English teacher, she resigned from her teaching position in March. This was around the time the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office started looking into the allegations.



The district superintendent deferred to the District Attorney for any and all other details. But Patrick Swanson was equally tight lipped, "With this kind of case, there are some victims rights issues that come into play. Right now we're not at liberty to give that out."

Channel 2 spoke to a number of parents around Clymer who did not want to appear on camera. Some admit they're upset and disturbed by the news. However one mother was in tears, saying Dascomb was her child's favorite teacher and she can't believe these allegations are true.

The sheriff tells 2 On Your Side that investigators found the alleged relationship between the 16 year old student and teacher started in May of 2016 — and continued in various location's up until the complaint in March 2017.

"Anytime that there is an action toward a child that could be injurious physically, mentally, emotionally," explains Gerace, "it falls under the section of endangering the welfare of a child."

The reason charges weren't more severe is that claims of sexual activity couldn't be substantiated.

Channel 2 requested a copy of the police report, but we're told it is not public information yet.

"Currently the case is still technically pending because the sentencing isn't until December," explains Swanson. "At that time you could make the appropriate foil requests and any paperwork that is able to be turned over could be."

We asked the sheriff if Dascomb had any prior records, but he didn't have that information immediately available.

The misdemeanor charge Dascomb pleaded guilty to carries the potential of up to a year in jail and 3 years of probation.

