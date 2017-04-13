Target Recalling Easter Toys

Photo provided by Target

Target is recalling about 560,000 water-absorbing Easter toys that, if ingested, could expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.

Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, and there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an X-ray.

The recall is for Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys, and Hatch Your Own Dino toys sold at stores nationally from February through March for about $1.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product's packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product's packaging. The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of 11 dinosaurs.

Toys should be returned for a full refund.

Democrat & Chronicle