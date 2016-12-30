John Flynn sworn in as Erie County D.A.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Erie County now has a new district attorney. John Flynn took the Oath of Office Friday morning in front of a packed courtroom at Old County Hall.

Flynn, a Democrat, won in a close race against Republican Joe Treanor in November.

The newly sworn in DA addressed his overall intentions as he assumes the new position as the county's top prosecutor.

He addressed them to the crowd but then refused to answer questions from the media.

Flynn told the crowd that he is going to be a "different DA".

He said the District Attorney's Office has been reactive for the past 50 years. Crime happens, police make arrest and the DA's office prosecutes.

But Flynn said that is a bad business model and he wants to be a proactive district attorney.

"If you read the statute that governs the office of district attorney in New York State, it says two things in the first paragraph," Flynn told the crowd. "It says that the DA is responsible for the prosecution of all crimes and offenses in the county in which they reside. But secondly, in the last sentence of the first paragraph, it says the DA can also do other duties, additional duties, that are prescribed by law."

Flynn did not go into great detail about what those additional duties will look like and again, he did not take questions from the press.

He told the crowd that he is a big believer in diversion programs and alternative ways of incarceration.

He also pointed to local leaders and clergy in the crowd and said he looks forward to working with them to keep people out of jail.