WGRZ
Close

SWAT team responds to Duerstein St. residence

WGRZ 12:48 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police SWAT team responded to a residence Sunday morning on Duerstein Street near Hillside Ave. 

It appeared a suspect came out of the home with his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident around noon. 

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for additional information and this story will be updated as it becomes available. 

