SWAT team responds to Duerstein St. residence

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police SWAT team responded to a residence Sunday morning on Duerstein Street near Hillside Ave.
It appeared a suspect came out of the home with his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident around noon.
2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for additional information and this story will be updated as it becomes available.
