SWAT team responds to Duerstein St. residence

A suspect appears to be taken into custody following a standoff on Duerstein Street in Buffalo Sunday. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police SWAT team responded to a residence Sunday morning on Duerstein Street near Hillside Ave.

It appeared a suspect came out of the home with his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident around noon.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Buffalo Police for additional information and this story will be updated as it becomes available.

