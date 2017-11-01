Suspicious package found in vehicle

Photo by Sam Soltis

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Fire and Police are investigating a suspicious package that was found in a vehicle in downtown Buffalo.

First responders were called to a parking lot on Swan Street between Main and Washington streets for a suspicious package in a SUV.

Officials say the package was delivered to another location and unknowingly brought to the location on Swan.

There's no word yet on what was in the package, or who it was intended for. Officials are still investigating.

