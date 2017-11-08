Suspicious incident in Amherst

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, NY-- Police in Amherst want people to be on the lookout for a man that approached a teenager Tuesday.

It happened around 5:30pm on Robin Road. Police say the man had inappropriate material on his phone when he went up to the teen and offered him a beer.

He's described as Middle Eastern, about 50 years old, 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds. Police are asking you to call them if you have any information about this incident: 716-689-1311.

