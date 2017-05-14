Suspects drove with children to sell cocaine

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

TOWN OF GERRY, N.Y. -- Three people are facing charges after police say they were driving to Dunkirk to sell cocaine with three small children in the car.

The arrest stemmed from a call about two people fighting in a vehicle in the Town of Gerry around 4:49 p.m. on April 24, Chautauqua County Sheriff Deputies say.

When deputies arrived on the scene, officers determined the group was traveling to Dunkirk to sell cocaine, and three small children were in the vehicle at the time.

Brandy L. Doucet, 29, of Jamestown, Matthew S. Sowers, 40, also of Jamestown, and 17-year-old from Dunkirk, who will not be named due to his age, were all charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Sowers was also charged with seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and the 17-year-old was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

All are scheduled to appear later in the Town of Gerry Court.

