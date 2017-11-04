Jamestown man accused of fleeing police, then crashing

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Charges are pending against a man who allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop then crashed his car.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said deputies stopped David Jenkins, 29, of Jamestown on Route 60 in the Town of Kiantone for vehicle and traffic violations.

Jenkins drove off and led police on a pursuit through the Town of Kiantone, the City of Jamestown, and the Town of Ellicott before he crashed on VanCobb Road, according to deputies.

Deputies are investigating the crash, and charges are pending.

Jenkins was taken to WCA Hospital for treatment. A female passenger was taken by Starflight to UPMC Hamot Trauma Center. She has serious injuries.

