Suspect crashed into UB patrol car during chase

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: Dave Harrington)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A suspect led Amherst officers on a chaotic vehicle chase in Buffalo Sunday, which involved crashing into several vehicles, police say.

The chase began at Main Street and Bailey Avenue near University at Buffalo's South Campus at about 3:27 p.m. The 25-year-old suspect was driving a stolen SUV and continued onto Fillmore Avenue. He was finally arrested on Fillmore Ave. and Gesl St., after he had struck at UB patrol car and two other private vehicles.

No injuries were reported, although the suspect was taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) for evaluation.

The suspect's name has not been provided at this time.

