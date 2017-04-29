Superhero Walk to John R. Oshei Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Thousands of Western New Yorkers hit the streets donning their capes for the inaugural Kiss Cares for Kids Super Hero Walk Saturday.

Friends, family patients and staff traced the route from Women's and Children's Hospital to the new John R. Oshei Children's Hospital at the medical campus.

As to the theme of the walk, organizers say it's simple.

"When you think about it, and the kids and what they're going through, whether it be illnesses or sicknesses, or whether it be short or long term, they are our heroes. [T]hey motivate us and inspire us to do what we do, and our wonderful caregivers take great care of them and take great care of our entire community," said Jody Lomeo, President and CEO of Kaleida Health, which helped organize the walk Saturday.

Proceeds help support the Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo foundation and the new Oshei Children's Hospital. The big move from Grant Street is set to take place this fall.

