Super Bowl Sunday La Nova's busiest day

Carla Todaro-Pantano, La Nova Owner. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Super Bowl Sunday minutes before the big game, local pizza places churned out pizza and wings.

Sunday, workers at La Nova Pizzeria had been working all day to fill orders.

They say it's their busiest day of the year and they will produce thousands of pizzas and wings.

The owners say it's because no matter who's playing in the Super Bowl, Buffalo loves football.

"People love football, especially Buffalonians," said Carla Todaro-Pantano, La Nova owner. "Even though we are Bills fans, we love football."

And La Nova ships their wings all across the country too. This year they say they shipped wings to Texas and Oregon.

