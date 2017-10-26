SUNY Fredonia evacuates building after bomb threat

FREDONIA, NY — Classes and activities at SUNY Fredonia's Thompson Hall have been canceled Thursday night after a bomb threat was reported.
All classes and activities in Thompson Hall are cancelled tonight while police investigate a bomb threat.— Fredonia (@FredoniaU) October 26, 2017
In an email to students shortly after 7 p.m., Fredonia officials said the building was evacuated and police were investigating the incident.
It's the second time in 10 days Fredonia evacuated and canceled classes at Thompson Hall. Officials found a similar bomb threat report "unfounded" on Oct. 17.
