SUNY Fredonia evacuates building after bomb threat

WGRZ 7:53 PM. EDT October 26, 2017

FREDONIA, NY — Classes and activities at SUNY Fredonia's Thompson Hall have been canceled Thursday night after a bomb threat was reported.

In an email to students shortly after 7 p.m., Fredonia officials said the building was evacuated and police were investigating the incident.

It's the second time in 10 days Fredonia evacuated and canceled  classes at Thompson Hall. Officials found a similar bomb threat report "unfounded" on Oct. 17.

 

