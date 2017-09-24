Sunday's Bills game was third-hottest home game on record

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Buffalo Bills fans cheer during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on September 24, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Szczerbowski, 2017 Getty Images)

ORCHARD, NY — Bills fans dealt with broiling heat during the game at New Era Field Sunday.

A weather pattern that looked a lot more like mid-July than late September helped send the temperature to 86 degrees during the Bills' 26-16 win. It's the third-hottest game on record at the Orchard Park stadium.

However, the official high of 86 was measured in the shade. The heat index on the field and in the tailgate lots was well into the triple digits.

The hottest game on record was against the Saints in 2001, where thermometers showed 90 degrees at kickoff.

