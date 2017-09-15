Suicide hotline calls on rise In Erie County

(Photo: Twitter: @PeggyTV)

BUFFALO - ERIE COUNTY, NY — In recent years, many suicide prevention efforts were focused on young people. But in Erie County, there has been a change.

“In 2011, our highest rates of suicide were teen suicides. In the last four years, we’ve seen a shift to middle-aged white men being our highest rates off suicides,” said Olivia Retallack, coordinator of the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and agencies across the country are attempting to raise awareness of the America's tenth most common cause of death.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control show in 2015 there were 44,196 suicides. Of that number, 33,994 were men.

Underscoring the seriousness of the issue is that in just the first eight months of 2017, calls to the Crisis Services suicide hotline have topped 3,000.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV