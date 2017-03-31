Sudanese woman dies after car crash

BUFFALO, NY - A Buffalo woman, who escaped violence in Sudan with her family more than a decade ago, has died days after an alleged drunk driving crash in Cheektowaga.

It was on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga near Cunard Avenue, where that the crash happened. Cheektowaga Police say 26-year-old Ajak Rieang was crossing the street, and then she was crashed into. 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval spoke to Ajak's sister, Awal, who wants a Go Fund Me page set up to pay for her sister's funeral costs, to be shared.

Rieang, originally from Sudan, came to the United States with her family seeking a better life. Father Ronald Sajdak, pastor of St. Martin de Porres Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo says the year was 2000, when he welcomed Ajak and her family to the U.S. at the Buffalo Niagara airport. "It was a real privilege to be able to welcome them a great responsibility to be able to help them adapt to life here, I remember how thrilled they were how fascinated the children were with the movable walkway in the airport something that they hadn't seen before," Father Sajdak said. He says the State Department worked with Catholic Charities to help the family emigrate here. Ajak attended Buffalo Schools and went to Buff State -- her LinkedIn page says she worked most recently in the hospitality industry. Cheektowaga Police say say last Thursday night, Ajak was crossing a section of Genesee Street to meet her boyfriend and was struck by vehicle -- driven by 55-year-old Pedro Barnwell. He was arrested on a DWI charge.

"The family had hoped that she would recover, hope that she would be able to come back, but it was just so severe an injury," Sadjak said.

The Go Fund Me page says Ajak passed away Monday night.

"It is really tragic when people are living in such tumultuous conditions are able to escape such violence to come to America only to experience a tragedy," Sadjak said.

Ajak is survived by a large family, which includes eight siblings, and her mom who lives locally. Police say the investigation into the crash continues and that they're working with the Erie County DA's office on whether to upgrade charges against the driver.

