Stunt Over Falls By Wallenda's Wife Gets Council OK

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.-- It's been almost five years since Nik Wallenda thrilled millions watching in person and on TV with his tightrope walk over Niagara Falls. Now to mark that anniversary, there are plans for a follow up stunt by his wife, Erendira over the Falls.

But now both Niagara County and the city of Niagara Falls are chipping in to help pay for it So will the cost to taxpayers really pay-off like the original event in June of 2012? Some questions have been raised.

Niagara Falls resident Tim Huether asks "How many people are gonna come from out of town to see this on a Thursday? How many people can take Friday off...or can take Thursday off to come down and witness this? I think that $35,000 could be spent better elsewhere."

The comments refer to a $35,000 dollar payment approved by City Council to help cover the overall $120,000 dollar cost of the planned Thursday June 15th stunt by Nik Wallenda's wife, Erendira. She wants to hang by her teeth suspended from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls. It's similar to other events where she has used a hoop with acrobatic moves.

The Niagara County Legislature kicked in $35,000 dollars earlier this month with county lawmakers saying the Seneca Nation will produce the remaining $50,000. It's a good investment according to Mayor Paul Dyster who says it pays for equipment, rentals, and personnel costs. That includes talent fees for the Wallendas.

Dyster says, "The idea here is to get national media exposure...perhaps not as much as the original walk over the Falls, but Nik feels confident that he can get national exposure for the event because it is on the anniversary."

But Councilman Ken Tompkins counters with these points: "This is not the same stunt as Nik's. Nik was here for months before with huge publicity. He was here...he was working the tight wire. This is gonna be...they'll be in town for about three hours. A 20 minute stunt. It's happening on a Thursday morning when most people are at work."

That's in part why Tompkins was the lone Council vote against the city funding for the stunt. Others like Council Chairman Charles Walker are defending it. 2 On Your Side referred to the tourist organizations and marketing organizations that do market the area and the Falls. We asked, "Shouldn't they be paying perhaps for this project as opposed to having to use tax dollars? Walker replied, "I mean...the dollars that we're using are not actually tax dollars. They're actually tourism funds which come from a one percent sales tax on motel owners."