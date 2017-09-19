Study Ranks Our Community When it Comes to Exercise

Buffalo ranks near the bottom when it comes to regular exercise in a nation-wide survey.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Gallup-Sharecare survey that looked at the rates of regular exercise across the United States found that Western New York ranked 184th out of 189 communities.

With close to 70% of its residents indicating that they have a weekly exercise routine of more than 30 minutes, Boulder, Colorado ranked first. Buffalo, with 46.5% of its residents telling researchers they exercise more than 30 minutes regularly finished near the bottom.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV