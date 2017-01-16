Students volunteer on MLK's Day of Service

Students and perents from the Elmwood Franklin School get instructions from Meals on Wheels volunteers before heading out to deliver meals on this Day of Service.

BUFFALO, NY -- Students, parents and faculty from the Elmwood Franklin School in North Buffalo used the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a Day of Service.

The group chose to volunteer for Meals on Wheel for Western New York.They loaded nutritious meals on to several busses and spent part of the day delivering warm food and a friendly smiles.

Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke talked with some of the volunteers about what this experience meant. Watch the video above to learn more.

