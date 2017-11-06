Students raise $1,000 for BPD K9 unit

Cardinal O'Hara High School students raised $1,000 for the Buffalo Police Department's K-9 unit. (Photo: WGRZ)

TONAWANDA, N.Y.- The Buffalo Police Department’s K-9 unit is receiving some extra support thanks a group of Western New York students.

Students at Cardinal O’Hara High School raised $1,000 for the K-9 unit. The donations were collected during “Wear Blue Day” last week, which allows students to dress down when they donate to a cause.

Cardinal O’Hara High School handed over the check to BPD today and received a special visit from K-9 Shield. Shield was the partner of fallen Buffalo Police Officer Craig Lehner.

School leaders say students raise money for causes with dress down days all the time, but the money raised for the K-9 unit is more than double what students have ever raised.

