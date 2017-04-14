Student works to build unity, with rocks

Clarence resident Alexa Zappia stands with her "Rocks of Unity" wall she helped create on the campus of Saint John Fisher College in Rochester.

CLARENCE, NY - Alexa Zappia is a junior at Saint John Fisher College in Rochester, but her goal is to unite the world, or as many people she can reach with her "Rocks of Unity".

Alexa wants to do her part to affirm diversity as a strength through kindness, acceptance and unity, and she's using garden rocks to allow people to represent themselves by decorating the stones with their own message of unity.

Motivated by the intolerance she has seen on social media, Zappia hopes these "Rocks of Unity" will serve as a uniter in these turbulent times.

There is now a permanent display of 700 of the decorated rocks outside the library at Saint John Fisher, and Alexa Zappia hopes to take her idea nation wide.

