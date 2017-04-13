Student who brought gun to school pleads guilty

BUFFALO, NY-A young Buffalo man charged with bringing a gun to school in his backpack has entered a guilty plea in connection to the case.

Back in January, a metal detector alarm led staff at Baker Hall in Lackawanna to the discovery of a handgun stuffed in the sneaker of a backpack belonging to Devonte Ridgeway, 20, of Buffalo. Ridgeway took off from the school but was picked up shortly after by police.

Thursday, Ridgeway pleaded guilty to a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Michael Pietruszka next month.

