Student stabbed at Buffalo State parking lot

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A resident student was stabbed from behind early Sunday morning at a parking lot on Buffalo State College's campus, according to an alert from University Police.

The male student reported he was stabbed in the back from behind at about 3 a.m. in Lot R-14. The male student has not been identified and it is not known what weapon was used in the stabbing.

The stabbing is believed to be connected to a fight at an off-campus party near the intersection of Rees Street and Forest Ave as students returned to campus Saturday night.

The stabbing victim was treated and released from the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

University Police say a suspect description is not currently available and they are actively investigation the incident with Buffalo Police.

They ask that anyone with information call police immediately at 716-878-6333.

