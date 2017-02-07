Student from Iran returns to UB campus

University at Buffalo. WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A University at Buffalo student who had been delayed in Iran under President Trump's Jan. 27 executive order on immigration has returned to UB, university officials said Tuesday.

The student, who prefers to stay anonymous, is pursuing his master's degree at UB's School of Architecture and Planning. He has returned to complete his final semester before graduating in May.

A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocking President Trump's executive order allowed the student to return to UB.

All other 112 students affected by the executive order restricting travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries have begun classes, university officials say, and the university has been in touch with them. The 20 faculty, staff and visiting scholars affected have also resumed their jobs at the university, however a postdoctoral researcher from Iran is awaiting a visa to join the university community.

